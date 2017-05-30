Revisiting the 1993 Mumbai Serial Bomb Blasts, 27 Years On

(This story was first published on 30 May 2017 and is being republished from The Quint’s archives to mark the anniversary of the 1993 Mumbai bombings)

On 12 March, a series of bomb blasts rocked several parts of Mumbai, killing over 250 people and injuring nearly 700 others. The explosions were called the largest coordinated terror attack to be conducted on Indian soil. It was also the first terror attack in which RDX was used as an explosive.

The first bomb went off at around 1:30 pm in the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). In the next few hours, bombs went off in the Fisherman’s Colony in Mahim causeway, the Air India Building, Zaveri Bazaar, Hotel Juhu Centaur, Plaza Cinema, Hotel Sea Rock, Century Bazaar, Katha Bazaar, Worli and the Passport office.

So what had happened? Who were the people involved? Why was Sanjay Dutt’s name drawn into it?

Here is all you need to know about the blasts that rocked Mumbai.