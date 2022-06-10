WebQoof Recap: Of Controversy Surrounding Prophet Muhammad & More

A purported tweet by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kailasa (fugitive god-man Swami Nithyananda's island nation) which condemns "Indian politicians" for making inflammatory comments against Prophet Muhammad, went viral.

These comments were made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and a tweet by the former media head of the party's Delhi unit, Naveen Jindal.

The viral tweet was shared by several users, and news agencies such as HW News and One India Tamil carried a news report on the same.