Fact-Check: Photo From Shimla Falsely Linked to Uttarakhand Bus Accident

According to the report, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus carrying 33 persons on board crashed and fell into a 200 meter-deep gorge near Gaso bridge, near National Highway 5 (NH5) near Rampur, Himachal Pradesh on 14 February.

The bus hit eight trees as it crashed, which broke its fall and prevented the bus from turning over.

News`18 Hindi carried a photo story on the accident, noting that 29 passengers suffered minor injuries, while four sustained serious ones.

The story mentioned than the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), army and police personnel worked with locals to bring all passengers to safety.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the cause of the incident was not known.