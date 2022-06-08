Kangana Ranaut Shares Parody Video of Qatar Airways CEO Reacting to Boycott Call

The video claims to show that CEO of Qatar had reacted to the "Boycott Qatar Airways" video that was shared by a Twitter user named 'Vashudev'.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared a parody video which shows Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker as real. In the viral clip, Al Baker is seen reacting to the video made by a Twitter user named 'Vashudev' who had called for a boycott of Qatar Airways. Sharing the video, Ranaut called the CEO out for "bullying a poor man".
Host of countries, including Qatar, have condemned the remarks and called on Indian envoys to register their protest.
Meanwhile, in India, some social media users came out in support of Sharma and Jindal and made the hashtag "#BoycottQatarAirlines" trend on Twitter.
One such video was posted by Vashudev on 6 June, which had 1.3 million views at the time of writing this article. He called for a "tit-for-tat" reaction to Qatar's condemnation, and claimed, Qatar had "started to lay off Indian workers".
CLAIM
The video is being shared by a user named Ahad, along with the claim that reads, "The CEO of Qatar airways now gives an interview to Aljazeera on the call for #BycottQatarAirwaysQatar by Vashudev Watch till the end! (sic)"
In the video, the Qatar Airways CEO can be heard saying that with “fears of dark days ahead”, he had rushed to Qatar, as the airlines' "biggest shareholder Vashudev had decided to boycott the airline."
Further, he says that the boycott is a "special kind" as it is "bycott".
"Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of 634 rupees and 50 paise. And we don't know how to operate anymore and we have grounded all the flights... we are requesting Vashudev to take this call for boycott back," Akbar Al Baker can be heard saying in the video.
The video was shared by Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram story.
Several other social media users have shared the viral video.
WHAT WE FOUND
We looked with keywords on YouTube and came across the original video published on the official YouTube account of Al Jazeera on 13 June 2017.
Further in the interview, the journalist asked him how felt about the airline being banned from the airspace of the four countries accusing Qatar of supporting "terrorism".
Al Baker had replied saying that this was the "last thing any CEO of an airline would want to hear, that the airspace in which it operates, international airspace, in which it operates has illegally been blocked."
The viral part can be heard from 0:47 seconds-3:46 minutes.
Clearly, a spoof video is being shared on social media falsely claiming that the CEO of Qatar Airways had reacted to the comments made by the Twitter user.
