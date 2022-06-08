Kangana Ranaut Shares Parody Video of Qatar Airways CEO Reacting to Boycott Call

The video is being shared by a user named Ahad, along with the claim that reads, "The CEO of Qatar airways now gives an interview to Aljazeera on the call for #BycottQatarAirwaysQatar by Vashudev Watch till the end! (sic)"

In the video, the Qatar Airways CEO can be heard saying that with “fears of dark days ahead”, he had rushed to Qatar, as the airlines' "biggest shareholder Vashudev had decided to boycott the airline."

Further, he says that the boycott is a "special kind" as it is "bycott".

"Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of 634 rupees and 50 paise. And we don't know how to operate anymore and we have grounded all the flights... we are requesting Vashudev to take this call for boycott back," Akbar Al Baker can be heard saying in the video.