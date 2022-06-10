Stone Pelting Video From Khargone Clashes Passed Off as Kanpur Violence
The video is from Tavdi Mohalla in Khargone and was taken during the Khargone clashes that took place on 10 April.
A video which shows a group pelting stones from the terrace of a building is being shared linking it to the violence that broke out in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on 3 June, over Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
The violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak, and Yateemkhana areas of the city and the police have arrested 50 people in connection with the violence.
However, we found that this video in question is from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, where clashes had erupted during Ram Navami celebrations on 10 April.
Locals living in Tavdi Mohalla (the area where the video was shot) confirmed the same to us and sent us visuals which helped us locate the place.
CLAIM
The text along with the video states that it is from Uttar Pradesh and it shows people pelting stones, but will any action be taken?
Alluding to the poster with 40 images released by Kanpur police on 6 June, the claim adds, "UP Police will not take any action against people wearing saffron scarves, nor will they release any pictures of them."
WHAT WE FOUND
On a closer look at the video, we saw that the date on the video read '2022.04.10' i.e. 10 April 2022.
This predates the Kanpur incident and coincides with the communal clashes that broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on 10 April (the date mentioned on the viral video too) during Ram Navami celebrations.
Next, using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension, we fragmented the video into keyframes and conducted a reverse image search on them.
This led us to a tweet by journalist Samiullah Khan, who wrote that the video is from Khargone from 'Taudi Mohalla near Mata Chowk'.
We then contacted Nasir Ahmed Khan, a resident of Tavdi Mohalla and former Assistant Sub-inspector of Khargone Police, who confirmed that the video was from the area and was shot during the Khargone clashes.
"The video is Tavdi Mohalla and was taken when clashes had erupted in Khargone on 10 April. The building from where stones were being pelted belongs to Dileep and Sanjay , sons of Lacchu Karma."Nasir Ahmed Khan, Retired ASI, Khargone
We also accessed the FIR copy, which was registered by Khan, and it named eight people as accused, including Dileep and Sanjay , sons of Lacchu.
The complaint read that the accused were pelting stones as well as petrol bombs at the home of Nasir Khan in Tavdi Mohalla in Khargone from the terrace.
VISUAL VERIFICATION – IT'S A MATCH!
With the help of a local, Sohail Khan, we sourced the image of the building from which the stones were pelted.
Clearly, a video taken during the Khargone clashes in Madhya Pradesh is being shared on social media with the false claim that it is from UP.
