Stone Pelting Video From Khargone Clashes Passed Off as Kanpur Violence

A video which shows a group pelting stones from the terrace of a building is being shared linking it to the violence that broke out in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on 3 June, over Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak, and Yateemkhana areas of the city and the police have arrested 50 people in connection with the violence.

However, we found that this video in question is from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, where clashes had erupted during Ram Navami celebrations on 10 April.

Locals living in Tavdi Mohalla (the area where the video was shot) confirmed the same to us and sent us visuals which helped us locate the place.