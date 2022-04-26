Khargone Streets Echo With 'Calls' To Boycott Muslims 2 Weeks After Violence
A viral video shows a woman reciting an oath, asking Hindus not to buy clothes, slippers, etc, from Muslim shops.
Nearly a fortnight after the violence that shook Madhya Pradesh's Khargone during a Ram Navami procession on 10 April, videos of alleged calls for a boycott of Muslims in the district have surfaced on social media.
A video that supposedly originated in Ubdi village of the Khargone district shows people allegedly pledging to boycott a "community" and refrain from doing any business transactions with them. The clip went viral on social media on Sunday, 24 April.
The event shown in the video was reportedly conducted by an organisation called 'Gayatri Parivar' at a temple, where a woman could be seen reciting an oath to boycott the said community as others repeated after her.
"From today, we take a pledge not to buy clothes, slippers, or any other item from the shops of heretics. Nor will you sell any of your items to them. O Mahakal, give us the strength and will to fulfil our resolutions," the participants were heard saying in the video.
In another viral video that was widely circulated on social media on 25 April, a van carrying sound boxes went about the streets making a public announcement, requesting the residents of the Hindu community to boycott those who were involved in the stone-pelting incident during the Ram Navami procession.
This was the announcement: "Give a befitting reply to the riots that took place in Khargone against our Hindu brothers and the stone-pelting done by these unrighteous people… I appeal to all my Hindu brothers to oppose them fiercely, and to my mothers and sisters not to buy any item from their shop."
Speaking to The Quint, Acting SP Rohit Kashwani said, "We have taken suo motu cognisance and registered a case based on the viral video of the van calling for boycott under the IPC Section related to spreading enmity and ill will. Prima facie, it seems to have happened in the Katarwar area of the district. Based on that, an FIR has been lodged. Also, we are investigating the second video from the temple. More details will be revealed after the investigation."
