Video of Indian Flag Being Disrespected in Karachi Falsely Shared as From Kerala

A video showing vehicles driving over the Indian national flag, which was pasted onto a road, is being shared on social media, claiming that the incident happened in Kerala. The text shared alongside the video asks people to raise their voices against the act and share the video as much as possible.

However, we found that the video was from Pakistan, and stills of the same have been on the internet since at least 2020. Shop boards seen in the video confirm that the incident is from Pakistan's Karachi, and not from Kerala, as claimed.