Pakistan: At Least 4 Killed in Blast Inside Karachi University Premises
Several others were injured in the car explosion.
At least four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed and several injured in a car explosion inside the premises of the University of Karachi, Geo News reported on Tuesday, 26 April.
The blast took place at 1:52 pm in a van near the Confucius Institute – a Chinese language teaching centre – at the university. Following the explosion, rescue and security agencies reached the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations.
The police said that at least seven-eight people were estimated to be in the car but the exact number of casualties is yet to announced.
Three people, who sustained injuries, including a foreigner, a rangers’ officer and a private guard, have been moved to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, hospital officials told Geo TV.
East Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muqaddas Haider said that nothing definitive about the cause can be said at the moment. However, the Gulshan Superintendent of Police (SP) said that an investigation is underway on whether the blast was a terrorist act or an accident.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.