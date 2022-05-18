Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Who Will Reap the Rewards in This Repeat of History?

This ‘positive obligation’ was in reference to the responsibility of ensuring that other shrines remained out of dispute in return for the Ayodhya conflict to run its course. And this ‘obligation’ was everyone’s, the judiciary included.

Yet, when the civil judge in Varanasi mischievously issued a direction to conduct a rank amateurish survey on a fresh petition filed by five Hindu women, an action whose intentions were obvious, the Supreme Court chose not to act towards preventing the eventual violation of the Act about which it had spoken so appreciatively thirty months ago.

One wonders whether the Varanasi civil judge’s court is a “repeat offence”. The question arises because the Allahabad High Court on 9 September 2021 stayed the proceedings in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple land dispute case, and this judicial stay included the order by the lower court of conducting a ‘survey’ of the mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).