WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Shinzo Abe's Assassination & PM Modi

From an unrelated video linked to PM Modi to Shinzo Abe's murder claims, here's what misled the public this week.
(Photo: The Quint/Deeksha Malhotra)
From an unrelated video claiming to show a young Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing a handstand, to unfounded claims around the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Here's our weekly dose of false claims that you might have encountered.
Following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, 8 July, social media users shared posts and graphics, claiming that Abe had been killed for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan.
The viral post reads, "Assasinated Japanese PM didn't follow WEF orders. Didn't mandate vaccines, sent 1.6 million doses back and gave citizens ivermectin. Make sense now? (sic.)"
The shooter confessed that he had committed the crime due to a grudge against late Japan PM Shinzo Abe.
However, the claim is false. The shooter, Yamagami Tetsuya confessed to the police that he shot at Abe since he held a grudge against the Unification Church in Japan, which he believed was popularised by the former prime minister.
Moreover, Abe had resigned as Japan's PM approximately six months before the nation began rolling out vaccines, hence could not have been assassinated for his policies on vaccination.
You can read the story here.
A video showing a man performing a handstand while circumambulating a temple is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing yoga in his younger days.
The claim states that the video was shot when Modi was 26 years old i.e. in 1977 (the prime minister is 71 now).
However, neither is the video that old nor does it show PM Modi. The video shows Acharya Santosh Trivedi at the Kedarnath temple performing the handstand on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
Further, the priest confirmed to us that the video was shot in 2021.
You can read the story here.
A photograph going viral on the internet claims to show the moment the captain of Indian national team, Rohit Sharma, met a six-year-old girl, Meera Salvi, who was injured during India's match with England on Tuesday, 12 July.
The viral image was shared by several people on social media as well as media organisations such as India Today, NDTV, DNA, News24, etc.
A morphed image of Rohit Sharma has gone viral as him meeting a spectator who was injured during a cricket match.
However, we found that the image was morphed. The viral image was created by editing two stock images from the match which were available on Getty Images' website. While there are reports about Sharma meeting Salvi after the match, the viral image wasn't the moment he met her.
You can read the story here.
A screenshot is being shared on social media about the Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha claiming that he is planning to pass an order to arrest the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma, as soon as he takes the oath as the president.
Former Union minister Sinha was announced as the presidential candidate by 13 Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Samajwadi Party.
The claim states that Yashwant Sinha said that he will pass orders to arrest Nupur Sharma after he gets elected by the President.
However, the claim is false. We did not find any news report which highlighted that Sinha made remarks about arresting Nupur Sharma over her statements against the Prophet.
You can read the story here.
A video of a child reciting the azan (Islamic prayer) in what appears to be a school assembly is doing the rounds on social media.
Users are sharing the video with a claim that it shows a school in a village in Jharkhand, where the majority population is Muslim, because of which students are mandated to recite the Muslim call to prayer each morning.
The video is from Marioni village in Assam and shows a student voluntarily reciting the azan.
However, the claim is false. We found that the video is from the Hemlai Gyan Bikash primary school in Marioni village in Jorhat, Assam, where the student in the video recited the azan. As per the teachers, the student did this out of his own free will and they weren't aware of what he was going to perform.
You can read the story here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)