NCP Asks Dy CM Manish Sisodia To ‘Expose’ BJP, Release Recording of ‘CM Offer’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alongside Manish Sisodia begun the second day of their visit to Gujarat, where elections are due later this year.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal claimed the ruling BJP in Gujarat is afraid of the AAP and hence has decided to remove its state president CR Paatil.

Kejriwal tweeted, "BJP in Gujarat is afraid of AAP. According to sources, BJP has decided to remove CR Paatil as its state unit president. Is BJP this much scared of AAP?"

Hitting back at the Delhi CM, BJP Gujarat media coordinator Yagnesh Dave asked Kejriwal to "stop daydreaming” and focus on himself “instead of thinking about Paatil.”

"Instead of thinking about CR Paatil, you should focus on yourself," Dave said.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Rutvij Patel also hit out at Kejriwal and tweeted, “Revdilal ji, politics and public service can not be done as per sources. Instead of BJP, you should worry about yourself and your liquor minister (Sisodia)."