'Seized My Computer, Mobile Phone': Manish Sisodia After 15-Hour-Long CBI Raids

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided on Friday, 19 August, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone after several hours of search and also took away some files.
Asserting that he did not commit any wrong and was not scared of the CBI probe, Sisodia alleged that the Centre was misusing the agency to stop the Arvind Kejriwal government from "doing good work" in Delhi.
Amid the political storm that erupted in the national capital on Friday over the raids, the CBI alleged that a liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore to a company managed by an associate of Sisodia. The FIR was registered on a reference from the office of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena routed through the Union Home Ministry.
Here are some key allegations the CBI stated in the FIR:
The agency has named 15 people in its FIR registered on 17 August under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
In addition to Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the CBI has named as accused then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, then Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, Assistant Excise Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen, and two companies.
The CBI has alleged that Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited in Gurgaon, Dinesh Arora, and Arjun Pandey are "close associates" of Sisodia and were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" for the accused public servants.
The CBI has alleged that Radha Industries managed by Dinesh Arora received Rs 1 crore from Sameer Mahendru of Indospirits.
Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru for onward transmission to the accused public servants through Vijay Nair, the CBI alleged, quoting a source.
A person named Arjun Pandey has once collected a huge cash amount of about Rs 2-4 crore from Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Vijay Nair, it said.
The agency alleged that Sunny Marwah's Mahadev Liquors was granted an L-1 licence under the policy. It also alleged that Marwah, who was on the board of firms of the dead liquor baron Ponty Chadha, was in close contact with the accused public servants and regularly paid bribes to them.
(With inputs from PTI).
