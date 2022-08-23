Assam Court Summons Manish Sisodia Over Defamation Case Filed by CM Himanta

A local court in Guwahati on Tuesday, 23 July, directed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to appear before it on 29 September, in connection with a defamation case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in June.

This comes amid the Central Bureau of investigation's (CBI's) probe into the AAP leader's alleged involvement in the financial irregularities regarding the now-suspended Delhi excise policy.

The central agency had, on 19 August, named Sisodia as the no.1 accused in its FIR on the reported 'scam.'

Meanwhile, Sarma on 30 June, had filed a criminal defamation case against Sisodia, for accusing him of corruption charges relating to the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the National Health Mission (NHM) authorities at price "higher than market rates," during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.