Gujarat BJP Chief Asks Civic Bodies to Not Take Action Against Non-Veg Carts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP Gujarat chief CR Paatil has instructed mayors in the state to not take any coercive actions against those selling non-vegetarian food on roadside carts, reports The Indian Express.

Paatil's statement is significant because it comes at a time when several BJP-run civic bodies in Gujarat, such as the ones in Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, have been working towards removing non-vegetarian food carts and stalls from the main roads, in the name of "hurt religious sentiments".