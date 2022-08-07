Delhi LG Suspends 11 Officials for ‘Lapses’ in Implementation of Excise Policy

As many as 11 officials, including former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and incumbent deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, are set to be suspended following the directions of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena.

Saxena on Saturday, 6 August, also approved the suspension of three ad-hoc DANICS officers and six officials of the Delhi government's excise department, news agency PTI quoted sources from the LG office as saying.

Major disciplinary action will also be initiated against all of them.

The action is being taken against the officials as they allegedly made "serious lapses" while implementing the Delhi government's controversial Excise Policy 2021-2022, which has now been scrapped by the AAP government.