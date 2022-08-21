'What's This Drama?' Asks Manish Sisodia After Barred From Leaving Country

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia banned on leaving the country.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was issued a Look Out Circular (LOC), and barred from leaving the country amid the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Delhi government's excise policy on Sunday, 21 August.
His house was raided by the central agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy on Saturday.
Reacting to the notice, he said, "All your raids failed, nothing was found, not even ek paise ki hera pheri, now you have issued a look out notice that Manish Sisodia is not available. What is this drama, Modi ji?"
This notice has also been issued against a total of 13 accused in the case. The agency examined the documents seized during raids at 31 places.
The CBI named Sisodia as the principal accused in the case relating to lapses in the excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.
The case was registered under sections related to criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The case listed 16 accused in its FIR on the alleged excise scam, following its 12-hour-long raids at the AAP leader's residence.
The FIR says that Sisodia, the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and two other senior excise department officials were “instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender."
