‘BJP Has Messaged – Break AAP & Join Us’: Manish Sisodia Amid Delhi Liquor Case

On Twitter, the Delhi deputy CM said, "BJP's message has come to me – break "AAP" and join BJP, will get all CBI ED cases closed."

Sisodia further said, "My reply to BJP – I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt-conspirators."

"All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," he added.