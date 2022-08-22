‘BJP Has Messaged – Break AAP & Join Us’: Manish Sisodia Amid Delhi Liquor Case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Manish Sisodia)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Monday, 22 August, alleged that the BJP has sent him a message inviting him to join the party and said that all CBI cases against him will be closed in exchange.
On Twitter, the Delhi deputy CM said, "BJP's message has come to me – break "AAP" and join BJP, will get all CBI ED cases closed."
Sisodia further said, "My reply to BJP – I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt-conspirators."
"All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," he added.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Centre on Twitter and said:
"Rupee is getting beaten, public is troubled by inflation, unemployment is touching the sky and these people are playing CBI ED, they are busy toppling elected governments of the people across the country, and abuse all day. To whom should people tell their problems, to whom should they go? How will such a country progress?"
Following its 12-hour-long raids at the AAP leader's residence, the CBI on Friday, 19 August, listed 16 accused, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in its FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of Delhi’s excise policy brought in November 2021.
The FIR stated that Sisodia, then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and two other senior excise department officials were “instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender."
The CBI also raided around 20 other locations in Delhi-NCR, including premises of Arava Gopi Krishna. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, along with unknown public servants and private persons, have also been booked in the case.
The CBI enquiry was recommended in a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary in July.
Officials added that there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide undue post-tender "benefits to liquor licensees."