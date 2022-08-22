'Best Education, Healthcare': Kejriwal, Sisodia's Promise to Poll-Bound Gujarat
The Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy are on a two-day visit to Gujarat.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are on a two-day visit to Gujarat ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections later this year.
In a joint press conference in Ahmedabad, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders "guaranteed" free and quality education and healthcare in the state if they are voted to power.
"If voted to power, the AAP government will set up clinics like 'mohalla' clinics of Delhi at village and ward levels and improve the infrastructure of government hospitals to compete with private hospitals. The AAP government will also implement the Delhi scheme of free treatment for accident victims," Kejriwal said.
Sisodia said that they would provide the "best education system to every child born in Gujarat."
"I appeal to all to give Arvind Kejriwal a chance if you want Gujarat to progress and move forward. The Aam Aadmi Party and CM Kejriwal guarantee to provide a free and best education system in Gujarat," Sisodia added.
'Sisodia Deserves Bharat Ratna': Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal also addressed the media regarding the ongoing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi's liquor policy.
The CM further added that Sisodia, who leads Delhi's education ministry, deserves a Bharat Ratna for improving education standards in schools.
"Don't you feel ashamed to make the CBI conduct raids on a man who did wonders in five years, did what existing political parties could not do in 70 years and made government schools the best. Such a man should get the Bharat Ratna," Kejriwal said.
The AAP earlier alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had offered Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia a candidature to become the chief minister.
Replying to the alleged offer, Sisodia said that "Arvind Kejriwal is my political mentor, I will never betray him. I did not come here to become CM, my dream is that every child of the country should get a good education, only then will India become the number one country. Only Kejriwal ji can do this work in the whole country."
(With inputs from PTI.)
