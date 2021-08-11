Delhi Chief Secy Assault Case: Court Discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia & 9 Others

Background

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, in a complaint filed to Delhi Police, had alleged that he was manhandled by a few AAP MLAs at Kejriwal's residence, on the night of 19 February, “without any provocation”. A case was registered on Prakash’s complaint.

Prakash wrote that he was called by Kejriwal for a meeting regarding the issue of advertisements, which were not being released. The Aam Aadmi Party, however, claimed he had been called for a discussion on rations.