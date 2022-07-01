Accidental to 'Samvedansheel': Critics Turned Admirers in Uddhav's Stormy Tenure

Within a month of taking over, the Thackeray government's first announcement was to waive agricultural loans up to Rs 2 lakh pending till 30 September 2019, under the newly announced Jyotirao Phule scheme. Amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore, the scheme provided relief to scores of debt-ridden farmers across the state and was widely appreciated.

However, barely a few months into his tenure, Thackeray faced the toughest challenge – the COVID-induced lockdown and the spread of the pandemic in the state, with consistently high numbers. Thackeray's weekly briefings for several months of tackling the pandemic were appreciated by many and helped him connect with the people of the state directly. The results were visible with not just Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly appreciating the state's management of the pandemic, but also the World Health Organization (WHO) taking a note of the COVID management in Mumbai's Dharavi, which many thought could have become the biggest cluster of the country.

In addition to COVID, the government's handling of communal issues – be it the absence of hate crimes or communal riots – was appreciated. The government also took pride in its handling of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Many have pointed out how the anti-CAA protests in Maharashtra were largely peaceful, compared to several other states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.