Case Against Marathi Actor Ketaki Chitale For 'Derogatory Post' On Sharad Pawar
The party leaders have demanded a strict action against Ketaki Chitale.
A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane city against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale on 14 May for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on Facebook against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The party leaders have demanded a strict action against her.
The alleged controversial Facebook post shared by Chitale mentions phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", and reportedly criticises the veteran leader.
While the post makes no direct mention of the NCP chief's full name, but reports state that it mentions the surname Pawar and the age 80. The NCP chief is 81 years old.
While speaking to media, a police official said, "The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke, who alleged that the actress posted objectionable content against Pawar, and her post might strain the relationship between the two political parties in the state further and create trouble."
The case against Chitale was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray condemned the objectionable Facebook post targeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar and said “such writing” does not have a place in the culture of Maharashtra.
(With inputs from PTI)
