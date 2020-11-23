Don’t Think COVID-19 Threat is Over in Maha: CM Uddhav Thackeray

"In the past, we celebrated all our festivals with caution. Be it Ganeshotsav or Dussehra. Even while celebrating Diwali, I requested you to not burst crackers and you followed. And because of this, the war against Covid is in our control. “We will have to take more precautions after Diwali. The threat of coronavirus has not passed. Several countries are seeing the second wave," he said in the webcast.

“We are standing at a dangerous turn. We have to decide whether we want to go for a lockdown or follow all the mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols”, he added.



The Maharashtra CM appealed to people to not crowd religious institutions which have been opened to the public now since the unlocking of the state. He requested people to avoid moving around and if they do, to move around without crowding.

“Unlock process did not mean that the pandemic is over. Even though the places of religious worship have been reopened, avoid crowding there. Several festivals passed off during the pandemic with majority people celebrating it without crowding. We have been able to control the spike, but we can’t be careless,” the chief minister said.