'Not Going Anywhere': Uddhav Thackeray Resigns as Maharashtra CM
Thackeray also announced his resignation as the Member of the Legislative Council.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 29 June, stepped down as the chief minister of the state following the Supreme Court's order to conduct a floor test on Thursday for the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
He also announced his resignation as the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). The floor test had been ordered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
After the apex court's order, Thackeray adressed the people of the state via Facebook live and said, "I had come in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC.
Here are the key highlights of his address:
I am satisfied that we were able to rename Aurangabad district as Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashive, as was the wish of Bal Thackeray.
There were some who benefitted a lot, and then they went on to betray the ones who helped them achieve what they have.
The Supreme Court order must be followed. The floor test has been ordered by the governor, and the SC has asked to abide by it.
I thank the governor for upholding democracy and ordering the floor test urgently. But I would appreciate if the pending file of 12 MLCs would also be cleared on priority.
I appealed to the rebels yesterday as well to speak openly about who they have problems with – me? NCP? Congress? If the rebel MLAs had placed demands directly before me and not gone to Surat or any other state, this could have been handled better.
We all see that security has been heightened. Central forces, military is being called. Shiv sainiks are being sent notices to stay indoors. I am ashamed that all those shiv sainiks who celebrated your victories might have to face action tomorrow.
I don't want any of the party workers to create hurdles for the rebel MLAs tomorrow. It is going to be a new beginning in the chapter of democracy. Let them bring all the security forces from across the country and let them witness the celebtration of the new beginning.
I want to tell all rebel MLAs that you come, take oath and attend the floor test without any worry.
If they get some satisfaction by seeing the son of Bal Thackeray being ousted as the chief minister, so be it. They can consider it to be their achievement. Let's not take away their joy.
I am giving up the post of the chief minister. All of you gave me love and blessings. I am not the one to be cowed down. I don't want shiv sainiks to face any actions tomorrow, so I request all shiv sainiks to not create hurdles for any rebel MLAs.
I am not going anywhere. I will once again be at Shiv Sena Bhavan and start meeting my people. I will take the youth, men, and women and embark on a new journey for the Shiv Sena.
I am also resigning as the Member of the Legislative Council.
