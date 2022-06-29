'Not Going Anywhere': Uddhav Thackeray Resigns as Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 29 June, stepped down as the chief minister of the state following the Supreme Court's order to conduct a floor test on Thursday for the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He also announced his resignation as the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). The floor test had been ordered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

After the apex court's order, Thackeray adressed the people of the state via Facebook live and said, "I had come in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC.