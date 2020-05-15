On Wednesday, 13 May, advocate Digvijay Trivedi, who was a junior to the lawyer representing the priests in the Palghar lynching case, passed away in a road accident. This happened when Digvijay was on his way to the Dahanu Court to join Advocate PN Ojha, the lawyer representing the priests in official capacity.The police told The Indian Express that his car overturned when Digvijay was travelling with his colleague Preeti Trivedi to a court in Dahanu, Palghar. Digvijay was driving and lost control, and crashed into a divider at around 930 AM on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.Siddhva Jaybhaye, assistant police inspector, Kasa police station told The Indian Express, “…The deceased was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. There are skid marks on the road indicating that he tried to bring the car under control.” He added that there was no foul play in the incident and a case of accidental death was registered at Kasa police station.Digvijay and his colleague were to attend the remand of six accused arrested in the case, and a juvenile who was detained.(With inputs from The Indian Express) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.