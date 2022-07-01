'Why Didn't Amit Shah Keep Shiv Sena CM Promise in 2019?' Asks Uddhav Thackeray

A day after Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, 1 July, addressed the media and said that if Amit Shah had kept his promise in 2019, Maharashtra would have a BJP chief minister now.

"If Amit Shah had kept his promise in 2019 and formed the government with me the way he has formed it now, the alliance would have flourished. We had proposed that 2.5 years ago, it could have been either a BJP or a Sena CM. We had proposed that if a Sena CM rules first a letter signed by the Sena CM and me as the party chief could be a part of an official agreement to notify that on so and so date, the Sena CM would step down to pave way for a BJP CM," he said in a press conference from the Sena Bhavan.