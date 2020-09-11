Maharashtra Govt Vs Kangana: Who Stands To Gain More From This?

It is a bizarre battle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and the Shiv Sena from all perspectives except one – political.

For a week now, the two sides have torn into each other with snide remarks, invectives, threats, and derogatory language that is unbecoming of a self-made film star and a party leading the Government of Maharashtra. This provided endless hours of ‘entertainment’ and outrage fodder for the public, pointless debates on primetime, and more. Ranaut made a move; Sena made a counter-move. The battle escalated every day.