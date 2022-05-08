‘Bulldozer Model’: How Karnataka BJP Adopted a New Lexicon for Communal Politics

BJP leaders Nalin Kumar Kateel and R Ashoka bat for the adoption of 'bulldozer model' to tackle riot accused in Karnataka state.
(Image: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
The term “bulldozer model” has anchored itself in the political lexicon of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka. Recently, the BJP State President and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel called for stringent laws to deter fundamentalists from rioting and violence.
Meanwhile, R Ashoka, revenue minister of Karnataka said, “Those involved in Hubballi violence case are rowdy sheeters. They were in jail earlier. Just a week after coming out, they are back to the same business. They will never learn. They need to be taught a lesson and should be made homeless. Only then would they learn. Just after coming out of jail, they are indulging in violence. Government should set right the people with such a mindset. UP (Uttar Pradesh) model is the only way".
The infamous usage – bulldozer model – gained limelight after some homes and mosques' were demolished on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last year. In Gorakhpur, Muslims living near the Gorakhnath Temple were forcibly asked to vacate their homes for "security reasons". In another incident, 16 houses and 29 shops mostly owned by the Muslim community were razed down in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone citing their properties to be illegal encroachments.
In the pretext of upholding law and order, homes and shops of people, predominantly those of Muslims, were also bulldozed in Delhi’s Jahangir Puri and Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone.
Meanwhile, in Karnataka, even Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has suggested the adoption of a similar strategy in the southern state.
Speaking to the media, the home minister who hails from Shivamogga, said, “The intention is to ensure maintenance of law and order and take strict action against those who think they are above the law.” The minister was referring to action that can be taken against people, many of whom were Muslims, who allegedly attacked a police station in Hubballi.
The term “bulldozing” was first used metaphorically by America's Conservative Southerners who were part of the Democratic Confederates in Louisiana (now a state in the US) to intimidate Black Americans during the controversial 1876 president elections.
In Karnataka, the term now aligns itself with the BJP. Soon after becoming the chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai had justified moral policing by right-wing vigilante groups as mere "reactions" to social situations.
The state has also been witnessing a steep rise in instances of Islamophobia and anti-Christian sentiment. According to a study done by a team, which included members of People's Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL)-Karnataka, All India Lawyers Association for Justice, All India People’s Forum, and Gauri Lakesh News, hate crimes that took place in 2021 can be cateogrised into six groups.
According to a report compiled by The Siasat Daily, Karnataka state with 12.92 percent of Muslim population witnessed over 20 instances of hate speech or crimes between February and April, 2022 alone.
Starting with the Hijab controversy in Udupi, where six Muslim students were denied entry into their classrooms for having worn their hijab, to members of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a right-wing Hindu organisation, calling for the boycott of Halal products.
Similarly, another report by PUCL Karnataka, throws light on how it is not just the Muslims, but also Christians in the state who are victims of hate speeches and crimes by Hindutva groups.
The report claims that there were a total of 39 incidents of hate crimes against Christians last year and that the police colluded with conservative Hindutva groups.
“The perpetrators behind these communal hate crimes in all the 39 instances are Hindutva organisations, namely Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagrana Vedike,” the report read.
Retired Captain Ganesh Karnik, BJP’s spokesperson in Karnataka, said, “The BJP aims at bringing in law and order under control by resorting to rule of law. Be it encroachment, illegal activities or taking law into one’s own hands, and attacking personnel who are given the responsibility to maintain order. In such cases there will be strict rule of law. If somebody terms this UP model, I have no objection”.
On the contrary, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will come up with a 'Karnataka model,' which would have legal backing, to act against rioters.
CM Bommai has also assured to follow the Supreme Court orders and form a panel to curb hate speech and ensure harmony in the state. However, the chief minister has not given clarity as to what the Karnataka model will be and how it would be implemented.
