Bommai a 'Common Man', Will Remain Karnataka CM: State BJP Chief Amid Rumours

Amid speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, the state in-charge of BJP Arun Singh has clarified that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would continue in his post and there are no plans of changing the leadership.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, 3 May, Arun Singh maintained that, Bommai is a common man's CM. Singh said, "He is delivering good governance under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Even people want him to continue in his position. There is no answer for questions framed out of imagination. The issue of change of leadership in Karnataka is a matter of surmise," he said.