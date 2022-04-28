Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Scolds Official in Video for Bulldozing Poor Family's Home

While addressing the press later, Singh said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made it clear that the houses of poor people cannot de destroyed.

"Some people came and told me that officials reached their home without notice and bulldozed it and damaged some parts of it. The family's ancestors had built the house without knowing it was government land. Our chief minister Yogi Adityanath has made it very clear that the homes of the poor cannot be razed," she said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the video through a tweet, demanding fair compensation for poor people whose houses have been destroyed by bulldozers.

"In the name of development work, the unaccounted rate at which compensation of crores is being given to people associated with power, the same rate should be given to the common man, especially to those whose legal properties were bulldozed out of malice. Compensation has become a new way of corruption to benefit BJP workers," he said in a tweet in Hindi.