Amit Shah's Tete-a-Tete With NTR BJP's New Attempt To Make Inroads in Telangana

Paradoxically, the movie Ranam, Roudram, and Rudhiram or RRR, faced the ire of Shah’s party leaders ahead of its release in Telangana. In November 2020, the party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had even threatened to torch the theatres screening the movie if the director SS Rajamouli failed to change the portrayal of Jr NTR and claimed that “it hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.”

In the film, Jr NTR essays a role modelled on the 20th century tribal leader Komaram Bheem who fought against the Nizam for the liberation of Hyderabad. However, in the film, he was shown dressed as a Muslim – wearing a skullcap and a kurta – as part of a disguise to escape attention from the police. This aspect was highlighted in the initial film teasers as well.

At that time Bandi Sanjay had questioned, "Somebody put a cap on Komaram Bheem who is revered as a demigod by tribals. Do the same people have the courage to put vermillion on the photos of Nizam and Owaisi?”

Strangely enough, the BJP recently sent Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, also the script-writer for RRR, to the Rajya Sabha as a nominated member.

The same Bandi Sanjay Kumar now enthusiastically posed in front of cameras while receiving Jr NTR for the meeting with Amit Shah.