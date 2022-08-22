Amit Shah Meets Telugu Actor Jr NTR in Telangana, Sparks Political Buzz

Amit Shah reportedly met the actor for dinner on Sunday at Hyderabad's Novotel hotel.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Amit Shah)
Triggering fresh political speculations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 21 August, met popular Telugu actor Junior NT Rama Rao aka NTR, the grandson of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao, while he was on a one day visit to Telangana.
Shah met the actor for dinner on Sunday, reportedly at Hyderabad's Novotel hotel. After the meet, Shah took to Twitter to share that he "had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad."
Responding to Shah's tweet, Jr NTR wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words."
Although the BJP has maintained that it was a courtesy meet to congratulate Jr NTR for his recent blockbuster movie RRR, it is seen as a move to attract the actor, his fans and Andhra Pradesh-origin Telangana voters, ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023.
The saffron party thinks that the meet would create a positive buzz about it in the state, reported The News Minute, quoting sources.
On Sunday, Shah also held a separate meeting with media baron Ramoji Rao, who is close to TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
“Shri Ramoji Rao Garu’s life journey is incredible and inspirational to millions of people related to the film industry and media. Today, met him at his residence in Hyderabad,” Shah tweeted.
Notably, Naidu had backed NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu during the presidential elections held in July this year.
Shah was in Telangana on Sunday to address a public meeting at Munugode in the Nalgonda district where Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy, who recently quit the party and his post, joined the BJP. A by-poll is set to be held at the constituency following Reddy's resignation.
(With inputs from PTI, The News Minute.)