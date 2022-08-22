Amit Shah Meets Telugu Actor Jr NTR in Telangana, Sparks Political Buzz

Triggering fresh political speculations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 21 August, met popular Telugu actor Junior NT Rama Rao aka NTR, the grandson of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao, while he was on a one day visit to Telangana.

Shah met the actor for dinner on Sunday, reportedly at Hyderabad's Novotel hotel. After the meet, Shah took to Twitter to share that he "had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad."