'RRR', With Ram Charan and NTR Jr, Is Bigger And Better Than 'Baahubali'

The introduction scenes for the two stars are entirely different since their purposes are different. While Rama Raju works for the Raj as a policeman, Bheem is on a mission to rescue a little girl. The latter isn’t interested in bringing the British Empire down initially. All he wants is to find the girl and take her back home. However, it’s not as simple as it looks. How can he, with the help of some tribesmen, attack the mighty British army? It’s not just the numbers that aren’t in his favor, it’s the strategies too.

When Bheem and Rama Raju forge a friendship, they don’t talk about each other’s aims. They merely join hands to roam around Delhi and dance to “Naatu Naatu” in order to show the white folks that they’re also capable of putting their feet to good use on the dance floor. Oh, and not to forget, there are many scenes where the British women and men insult our brethren.