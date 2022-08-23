Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Arrested for Remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday, 23 August, in Hyderabad after being booked for his allegedly derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

An FIR was registered against him after protests erupted on Monday at several locations in Hyderabad, including at the South Zone DCP office, demanding action against him.

In a purported video circulated on social media, Singh could be heard making offensive remarks about Islam and Muslims.