Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Arrested for Remarks on Prophet Muhammad

The Telangana MLA has been booked for provocative speech in the past as well.
Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday, 23 August, in Hyderabad after being booked for his allegedly derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed.
An FIR was registered against him after protests erupted on Monday at several locations in Hyderabad, including at the South Zone DCP office, demanding action against him.
In a purported video circulated on social media, Singh could be heard making offensive remarks about Islam and Muslims.
He reacted to the FIR registered against him and said that it was a comedy video aimed at comedian Munawar Faruqui and that it was not against any particular religion or community, The Indian Express reported.
“I do not understand on what basis the police registered the FIR because I did not take the name of any particular community. My video was aimed at Faruqui and I stand by my words, and I did not hurt anyone’s sentiments. This was the first part of the video, there will be a second part too,” he added.
Protests broke out in the city on Monday night following the BJP leader's remarks. Soon after the video surfaced, hundreds of people gathered at different police stations across the city and started protesting.
A large number of protesters gathered in front of the Commissioner CV Anand’s Office at Basheerbagh and blocked the roads. Protesters also stormed into the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone). Similar protests took place at Bhavaninagar, Dabeerpura, Nampally and other police stations, the report added.
Security is beefed up in Hyderabad post the protests as police pickets are posted at all communally significant areas in the city.
The Telangana MLA has been booked for several provocative speeches in the past.
Singh was taken into preventive custody on 19 August for trying to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s comedy show. He had alleged that the comedian had insulted Hindu gods in the past and said that the show should be cancelled. Nearly 50 people had reached the venue, including Singh, and they were all taken into preventive custody, police said.
Singh had received a show cause notice from the Election Commission for threatening UP voters of bulldozing their homes if they did not vote for BJP in February 2022.
In September 2020, Facebook banned Raja Singh from having an official, verified Facebook account after his posts were flagged under the "Dangerous Individuals and Organisations" policy due to hate-speech and anti-minority rhetoric.
Singh had another case against him in 2017, for making derogatory hate speech against Muslims. He has been under scrutiny for multiple instances of hate speech between 2015 and 2017.
