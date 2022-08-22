Amit Shah Attacks KCR's 'Family Rule' in Telangana, Calls CM 'Anti-Farmer'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 21 August, said that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be seen as the beginning of the end of the K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) government.

Rajagopal Reddy, the legislator of Munugode, had resigned earlier this month as the representative of the constituency after his fallout with the Congress party.

Addressing the gathering in Munugode, where Rajagopal Reddy officially joined the BJP, Shah said, “I want to say this: Elect Reddy in this by-election and I will guarantee you that KCR’s corrupt government will vanish into thin air.”