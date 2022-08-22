Amit Shah Attacks KCR's 'Family Rule' in Telangana, Calls CM 'Anti-Farmer'

Amit Shah said, “I want to say this: Elect Reddy in this by-election and I will guarantee you that KCR’s corrupt government will vanish into thin air.”
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BJP Telangana )
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 21 August, said that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be seen as the beginning of the end of the K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) government.
Rajagopal Reddy, the legislator of Munugode, had resigned earlier this month as the representative of the constituency after his fallout with the Congress party.
Addressing the gathering in Munugode, where Rajagopal Reddy officially joined the BJP, Shah said, “I want to say this: Elect Reddy in this by-election and I will guarantee you that KCR’s corrupt government will vanish into thin air.”
The date for the Munugode by-poll is yet to be announced.
Attacking KCR’s “family rule”, Shah said that no job recruitment is taking place in the state.
“Since 2014, there have been no recruitments in the education sector, if there are any recruitments, they are happening only in KCR’s family,” Shah said.
The home minister further said, “KCR’s family is huge. He has his son [in power], his daughter… I do not have a problem with it, but why should the people of Telangana pay the cost of it? The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project of the Telangana government has become the ATM machine of KCR’s family.”
Terming the KCR government as being “anti-farmer,” he said that the state government should procure paddy and rice from the farmers.
“If they are not doing it, I assure you that the BJP government, after coming to power, will procure paddy and rice from the farmers.”
In a series of rhetorical questions, he asked the crowd whether KCR had provided Rs 3,000 to every unemployed individual, and whether he had constructed a super-speciality hospital in the Nalgonda district as promised.
He also attacked the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for failing to reduce petrol prices in the state, despite the union government reducing it twice.
Shah claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh crore to the state, despite which the state was reeling in debt. “I promise you this: Elect Rajagopal Reddy with a huge majority and help the BJP to form the government, and like the rest of the country, Telangana too will follow the path of development, and achieve the objectives for which the state was formed.”
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
