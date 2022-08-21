Amit Shah To Meet Jr NTR for Dinner During 'Mission South' Telangana Outing

Shah is in Telangana to address a public rally in Munugode located in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, which is to witness a bypoll following the resignation of sitting Congress legislator K Rajagopal Reddy.
(Photo: The News Minute)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Telugu actor Junior NTR on Sunday, 21 August.
Gujjula Premender Reddy, BJP Telangana general secretary confirmed that Junior NTR will be meeting with Amit Shah on Sunday evening.
Speaking to TNM, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said, "Amit Shah's meeting with Jr NTR is part of his outreach efforts. Besides the Munugode public meeting, there are several other important meetings planned during this visit. The scheduled meeting with Jr NTR is one among them. He will meet him at Novotel Shamshabad tonight for dinner."
The BJP has also said that Rajagopal Reddy would be joining the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah at the meeting called ‘Munugodu Samara Bheri'. "The BJP has taken a "sankalp'' (resolution) that it would stand by the betrayed people of Telangana who have been seething against the TRS government and its eight years of misrule. The BJP has taken the sankalp to expose the family and its misrule," Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary who is the incharge of Telangana, had said in a press release.
