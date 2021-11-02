Telangana Bypoll: Hope for TRS Defectors as Eatala Survives Standoff with KCR?

On 2 November, when counting neared conclusion in Huzurabad constituency in Telangana, a new political equation has emerged in the state where the regional party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been ruling the roost since 2014.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party's Eatala Rajender emerged a winner with a margin of 23,255 votes in the constituency, it has become apparent that even without the TRS, leaders with ground support can make it big in the state. That is, Rajender who was with the TRS till he joined the BJP in July 2021, has shown the way by winning his home burrow back.

Rajender was unceremoniously removed from his post as Health Minister of Telangana in May 2021. As the TRS accused him of land misappropriation, he quit the party and joined forces with the BJP. This had necessitated Huzurabad by-election.

Will more TRS leaders look at the BJP as alternative for their political career growth?