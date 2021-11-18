Red Alert Issued as Depression to Cross North TN & South AP Coasts by Friday

Two shutters of Mullaperiyar dam and one of Cheruthoni dam in Idukki were opened on Thursday morning.
It has hardly been three days since Chennai has recovered from the torrential rains that another depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal.
The weather department has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over several parts of Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next 24 hours.
A red alert has been issued for six districts of Tamil Nadu with heavy rains being forecast due to the depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal. A red warning was issued for Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area over south-east and south-west Bay of Bengal, with the associated cyclonic circulation, is likely to move westwards and reach west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coast by 18 November. This could trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state, especially Chennai.
“A depression has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am today, about 310 km southeast of Chennai. It may move west-northwestwards and cross north TN and adjoining south AP coasts by the early morning of November 19,” said IMD.
According to the IMD’s latest data, Kundhalam and Dharampuram in Tiruppur recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the last 24 hours. While Kundhalam received 20 cm of rain, Dharapuram received 13 cm.
Heavy rains lash across Puducherry disrupting normal life. Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday in view of the heavy rains.
Most of the thoroughfares in Puducherry have been waterlogged as a result of the heavy downpour since Wednesday night.
Puducherry has experienced 36.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday as rains continue to batter the union territory.
A war room has been set up at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) headquarters to monitor the situation.
“Low lying areas we have identified, and are taking steps to minimise damage... We are clearing construction and other debris from storm water drains,” he said.
The GCC is focussing on areas in North Chennai that are more vulnerable to flooding. In a statement, the GCC said it has installed motor pumps in the low-lying areas of Chennai to prevent water stagnation. Around 5,700 metric tonnes of garbage has been removed on a daily basis from various parts of Chennai. The corporation has also coordinated with the state fisheries department for the use of fishing boats if waterlogging takes place.
Water was released from the city's biggest reservoirs at Red Hills and Chembarambakkam was stepped from 1,500 cusecs to 2,000 cusecs on Wednesday evening, following the prediction. Release from the Poondi reservoir was maintained at 7,000 cusecs since Tuesday. Engineers said that the increased release would help even if the inflow increases due to the heavy rains.
Two shutters of Mullaperiyar dam and one of Cheruthoni dam in Idukki were opened on Thursday morning. The water level in the Mullaperiyar reservoir had reached 141 feet in the morning. Subsequently, two shutters of Mullaperiyar were opened by 40 centimetre by Tamil Nadu at 8 am.
The district administrations of Chennai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Vellore, Perambalur, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Trichy, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri have declared holiday for schools and colleges.
A meeting of the Tamil Nadu cabinet which was scheduled to be held on 19 November has been postponed by a day. The meeting will be held on 20 November at 6 pm.
The state government said the meeting has been postponed as ministers have been deputed by Chief Minister MK Stalin to oversee the relief and rescue measures in the districts where heavy rainfall had been predicted.
