Red Alert Issued as Depression to Cross North TN & South AP Coasts by Friday

It has hardly been three days since Chennai has recovered from the torrential rains that another depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The weather department has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over several parts of Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next 24 hours.

A red alert has been issued for six districts of Tamil Nadu with heavy rains being forecast due to the depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal. A red warning was issued for Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.