Chennai Deluge 2021: Sewage Stagnates in Slum Even After Rains Stop
The residents alleged that failure to renovate the age-old housing board has resulted in the homes getting flooded.
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Cameraperson & Reporter: Smitha TK
It had been over 24 hours since rains stopped in Chennai, but SM Nagar in Teynampet remained waterlogged on Friday, 12 November. There were no Chennai Corporation workers to help out and everyone in the slum was clearing the sewage from their homes.
"The water will stop leaking through the roof only if the rain completely stops and the sun is out. How much water can we clear with buckets? We all have fever and our legs are sore and have boils because of the stagnant water," said Radha.
The slum is located just behind the Raintree hotel in a posh neighbourhood. The water levels in the locality had risen to waist level and there was no power supply for three days.
'Mismanagement Caused Flooding'
The residents alleged that while the rains were torrential, it is mismanagement of the storm water drains and failure to renovate the age-old slum housing board that has resulted in all the homes getting flooded.
"If it rains heavily, then water will start bubbling from the bottom and start filling up our homes," said an 80-year-old woman.
So far, 14 persons have died in Tamil Nadu during the rains that started in went on in the second week of November. Over 75,000 police officers and corporation authorities are deployed for assistance to residents. About 620 pumps are operational in Chennai to clear the water.
