Heavy Rains Lash Kerala; IMD Issues Red Alert for 3 Districts

As heavy rains continued to batter Kerala for a second consecutive day on Sunday, 14 November, the Indian Meteorological Department has announced a red alert for three districts – Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur – in the state.
While the weather agency had predicted extremely heavy rains for Thiruvananthapuram, very heavy rainfall was forecast for Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts, as per news agency PTI.
The incessant showers have left many regions in the state, including its capital city Thiruvananthapuram, inundated.
The state has also set up some relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram after the waterlogging of low-lying areas, as per news agency IANS.
Times of India reported that a lorry driver was killed due to a landslide in Kerala's Kalamassery region.
The 72-year-old Thiruvananthapuram resident was standing on the road when the heavy rains induced a landslide at Kalamassery's Apollo Junction.
The rains had also led the water level in various dams to dangerous heights, prompting the government to open one of the shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir.
The water level of the Idukki reservoir was recorded to be 2398.80 feet, close to the red alert mark of 2399.03 feet, at 10 am on Sunday.
