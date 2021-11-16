Class 3 Girl From Chennai Donates Her Savings To Help People Affected by Flood

In a heart-warming gesture, Janani, a Class 3 student from Chennai's Pattalam has donated her savings of Rs 5,000 to buy milk and bread packets for families who were adversely affected by the recent floods in the city. Image used for representation only.

In a heart-warming gesture, Janani, a Class 3 student from Chennai's Pattalam has donated her savings of Rs 5,000 to buy milk and bread packets for families in her neighbourhood who were adversely affected by the recent floods in the city.

The seven-year-old reportedly had a dream of buying a bicycle for herself using the savings. However, when she saw the hardships of people in her area, who were suffering without food after the incessant rains flooded their homes, she was moved and wanted to help.