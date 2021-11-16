Class 3 Girl From Chennai Donates Her Savings To Help People Affected by Flood

In a heart-warming gesture, Janani, a Class 3 student from Chennai's Pattalam has donated her savings of Rs 5,000 to buy milk and bread packets for families who were adversely affected by the recent floods in the city. Image used for representation only.
In a heart-warming gesture, Janani, a Class 3 student from Chennai's Pattalam has donated her savings of Rs 5,000 to buy milk and bread packets for families in her neighbourhood who were adversely affected by the recent floods in the city.
Hence, she used her savings and bought essentials like biscuits, milk packets, and bread and distributed them to the affected people at Pulianthope, Thattankulam, Sivarajpuram, and Pattalam besides other areas of North Chennai by travelling on a boat.
Janani, who lives in Pattalam along with her grandmother, goes to a Chennai Corporation school. Her parents R R Nagarajan and Shivarajani reside in the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh.
"I wanted to buy a bicycle for my birthday in January. I had been saving money since four years. But I decided to donate my savings to people whom I saw suffering in front of my eyes. I am happy to help these people. I can buy a cycle later," Janani told The Times of India.
She added that she wanted to help the poor, especially the children. They smiled after receiving the bread packets, she said.
(With inputs from Times of India.)