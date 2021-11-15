In Photos: Hope in the Time of Chennai Rains and the Aftermath

This has been Selvi akka's routine every November for the past six years. During monsoon, the torrential rains bring water into her house ruining all her belongings. He is left with no home, year after year.

Now, she knows the drill and safeguards her essentials and lives on the terrace till the water recedes. This is the story of many people living in low-lying areas in Chennai.

Despite multiple assurances of improving the city’s infrastructure to ensure that a tragedy like 2015 doesn’t occur again, the mismanagement of Chennai’s storm water drains has once again come to light with the recent deluge.

The Quint traveled across Chennai to map how people are coping with the effects and how the resilience of the people has helped the city recover.