Chennai Deluge 2021: Sewage Stagnates in Slum Even After Rains Stop

It had been over 24 hours since rains stopped in Chennai, but SM Nagar in Teynampet remained waterlogged on Friday, 12 November. There were no Chennai Corporation workers to help out and everyone in the slum was clearing the sewage from their homes.

"The water will stop leaking through the roof only if the rain completely stops and the sun is out. How much water can we clear with buckets? We all have fever and our legs are sore and have boils because of the stagnant water," said Radha.

The slum is located just behind the Raintree hotel in a posh neighbourhood. The water levels in the locality had risen to waist level and there was no power supply for three days.