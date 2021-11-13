Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 7 Districts for Next 48 Hours

The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Friday, 12 November, sounded an orange alert for six districts of Kerala. It has predicted that the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, 13 November.
IMD has also issued an orange alert for five districts of the state - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki for Sunday, news agency PTI reported.
The announcement came at a time when the northeast monsoon is active in the state.
During the period spanning from 1 to 12 October, Kerala received rainfall in excess of 86 percent. According to the IMD' s website, the state is normally expected to receive 392.9 mm rainfall between 1 to 12 October, however, it has received 732.4 mm rain during the corresponding period, this year.
Earlier, IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rains at several parts of Kerala due to a cyclonic circulation at the Gulf of Thailand and its neighbourhood. It had also predicted that isolated places at Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry and south interior Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall from 13 to 17 November.
The cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into south Andaman sea and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman sea and neighbourhood by 13 November, the IMD said.
The well-marked low pressure area over north Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring areas that brought heavy rains in Chennai has now weakened into a low pressure area. Although rainfall has come down in the city, several areas continue to be flooded there.
