Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 7 Districts for Next 48 Hours

The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Friday, 12 November, sounded an orange alert for six districts of Kerala. It has predicted that the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, 13 November.

IMD has also issued an orange alert for five districts of the state - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki for Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

The announcement came at a time when the northeast monsoon is active in the state.