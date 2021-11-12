Tamil Nadu Rains Live News: Reduction in Rainfall Likely From Friday Onwards
Chennai Tamil Nadu Rains Live News Updates: As many as 16 people have died in the state due to the incessant rains.
Reduction in rainfall expected from Friday
Schools and colleges in Chennai to remain shut on Friday
Sixteen people have died so far across Tamil Nadu due to the incessant rains
The IMD withdrew the red alert for Chennai on Thursday evening
Flight arrivals at Chennai airport, which had been suspended from 1:15 pm to 6 pm on Thursday, resumed later during the day
Strong Winds of 40-50 kmph Expected in the Gulf of Mannar
Strong winds of 40-50 kmph are expected in the Gulf of Mannar, the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) said on Friday and advised fishermen not to venture into sea areas.
Depression Weakens Into a Well-Marked Low Pressure Area: IMD
Depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over north Tamil Nadu and its neighborhood region, says IMD.
Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut in Chennai on Friday
School and colleges in Chennai would remain shut on Friday, 12 November, owing to the heavy rains, reported The Times of India.
'Chances of Reduction in Rainfall From Friday Onwards'
The depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu to weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area by Friday morning, IMD said on Twitter.
“From Friday onwards, there are chances of reduction in rainfall,” said S Balachandran, deputy director-general, IMD, as per The Times of India.
