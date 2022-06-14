Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: 2 Years On, CBI Yet To File Charge Sheet

Around the same time, an army of social media warriors, kept the actor in news even weeks and months after his death. Hashtags such as #JusticeForSSR, #ArrestRhea #CBIForSSR are among the top trends on social media platforms till date.

These social media users circulated wild conspiracy theories around the actor's death. These include linking his death with that of his manager – Disha Salian – or how several Bollywood actors and directors conspired to kill Rajput.

Salian, Rajput's manager, had died on 9 June, a week before the actor's death. While investigation by Mumbai Police found that Salian died by suicide and there was no evidence of foul play, several social media accounts and politicians, including BJP's Narayan Rane, hinted at a "political conspiracy" behind her death.

Rane, in fact, went on to allege that he was in possession of a pen drive and an eyewitness account which could prove that Disha Salian was "gang-raped and murdered." He also stated that the son of a minister was allegedly involved in the case.

Salian's parents later filed a defamation case against the minister.