When A Celebrity’s Death Led To The Sad Demise Of Indian TV News

I have hazy (but specific) memories of the media coverage that followed the murder of Aarushi Talwar in 2008. I was merely 11 years old and forced to consume dinner at the designated dinner table, while my parents, with their eyes glued to the screen, discussed the freshly unearthed details of the case on multiple occasions. In retrospect, those TV nights (only a few, I'm sure) seem to stretch over a long period of time. It would take me a few years to reach a mature understanding of how unabashedly the Indian media made a mockery of a young girl's death. Much has been written about irresponsible journalism ever since then. In the aftermath of late actor Sridevi's death, we witnessed a similar chaos.

But 12 years later - has anything changed?