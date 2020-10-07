Bombay HC Grants Bail to Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's Plea Rejected

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on one lakh bail bond, as per a report by India Today. However, the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty has been rejected. As per a report by Bar and Bench, the court has directed Rhea to appear at her nearest police station for 10 days after she has been released. The actor has also been restricted from leaving the country.

Rhea has been granted bail after nearly a month since her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug link related to her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

On the other hand, Sushant's staff members Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by the High Court. The bail of another person arrested in the case, Abdul Basit, has been rejected.

On 29 September, the Bombay High Court had reserved its order on the bail pleas of Rhea and Showik, which they had filed on 22 September.